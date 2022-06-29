0
Importers and Exporters Association joins Arise Ghana demonstration

Arise 3 Hundreds poured onto the streets for Day 1 of the protest

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) joined the Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday.

Mr Samson Awingobit Asaki, Executive Secretary of the IEAG told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that their reason for joining the demonstration was to drum home their grievances on the effect of some policies on their operations.

Mr. Asaki said even though the government promised not to collapse their businesses through high taxes, it had failed as they were on the verge of collapse due to such taxes and levies.

The two-day demonstration, according to the Arise Ghana group, is to protest persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices, which they said had imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians.

It is also to protest the imposition of the E-levy on the ‘already burdened’ Ghanaian people and demand its immediate repeal.

The demonstration also aims to demand a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures, as well as protest the increased rate of alleged police brutalities and killing of innocent Ghanaians.

It is also to protest the growing culture of human rights abuses, and demand the total cancelation of the Agyapa deal, among other issues.

Source: GNA
