Imposition of compulsory vaccination on travellers reprehensible - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi is a lawyer

GHS reviews safety protocols for international travellers ahead of Xmas

Compulsory vaccination an affront to the 1992 Constitution, Sammy Gyamfi states



Vaccination must be by choice and not by force, Sammy Gyamfi declares



Sammy Gyamfi has lashed out at the Ghana Health Service over its new directives for travellers coming into the country and those travelling outside the country to present vaccination cards compulsorily.



Speaking in his personal capacity, the lawyer described the decision as reprehensible, stressing that any such decision should not be mandatory.



“Vaccination must be by choice and not by force. The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians travelling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution.

He further explained that, should this continue, he and others like him will do all it takes to resist this “madness.”



“And some of us are determined to fight this madness through every available legal means no matter the cost or stigma,” he said in a Facebook post.



The Ghana Health Service, on Friday, December 10, 2021, issued a statement announcing a review of its safety protocols for international travellers coming into the country.



This, according to a statement from the Service, is coming ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities, seeing that a lot of travellers are expected to be in the country.



The statement said the Kotoka International Airport has already seen a surge in the number of cases of the novel Coronavirus it is reporting.

“There has been a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ghana over the past two months until the global picture of COVID-19 changed since early November 2021. Globally several countries are experiencing their fourth wave.



“A number of travellers from these countries come to Ghana and this is expected to increase during the festive season. This current surge in COVID-19 cases is being reflected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA). In November 2020, 168 cases were detected compared to 241 cases in November 2021, an increase of over 40%. We have since been recording an average of 20 positive cases a day at KIA,” the statement said.



