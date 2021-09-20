In death, there are no enemies – Allotey Jacobs mourns Ama Benyiwa Doe

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has paid tribute to former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa Doe who died on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

In a Facebook post, Allotey Jacobs said that the frosty relationship between him and Ama Benyiwa Doe should not bar him from mourning her demise.



“Ama is dead? Well in death we cannot be enemies Rest well Ama, his social media post reads.



The two earlier this year engaged in verbal exchanges after Benyiwa Doe accused Allotey Jacobs of ‘biting the hand that once fed him’.



She said that Allotey Jacobs was not being grateful to the NDC despite reaping so much benefit from the party.



“Allotey doesn’t have any influence on the NDC, he only adds up to the numbers. Allotey Jacobs’ sole interest was to make money [and] now he feels he is okay so he is biting the hand that fed him,” she said.

But Allotey Jacobs fired back at her and disclosed his contribution to the National Democratic Congress. Allotey also questioned the source of Benyiwa Doe wealth.



“She was a typist at UG, not a sonographer secretary and she lives at East Legon, a prime area but I want to ask her what other work she did before she joined the revolution through to the regional minister appointment,” he said.



“People don’t know your background so they talk anyhow but I had a filling station as far back as 1991 and it was Former Vice President Arkaah who helped me with that but people don’t know.



“Some of us were forced to come to the NDC platform over the progressive alliance and we have fought with our lives for the party and this is the end results. There are a lot of things I have allowed to pass under the bridge because I am old but sometimes you need to tell your story,” he added.



