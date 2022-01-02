In due time, God will allow us to unpack coded prophecies – Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah presides over 31st Night crossover

He fails to make explicit prophecies



Owusu Bempah reacts to Police caution on 'fear mongering' prophecies



Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, assured his congregation during the 2021 Watch Night service that God will present an opportunity for his coded prophecies to be unpacked.



Whiles admitting that this year’s session may not have been enjoyable as previous years due to the manner of prophecies, he tasked them to accept it as such and pray about the issues to the best of their abilities.



“God bless you for waiting. In due time, God will allow us to speak clearly on issues. Today is for wise and proverbial sayings, so let’s take it like that.

“As a man of God and as revealed to me by God, I have to do my master’s bidding. All I told you proverbially pray about it as you understand it and let’s pray for divine intervention,” he added.



He also reacted for the first time to a Ghana Police Service directive of December 27, 2021, with respect to New Year prophecies that had the tendency of creating fear and panic.



According to him, there is nowhere that prophecies have triggered an economic crisis advocating that persons who do not believe in prophecies were better off staying away from the contents of same.



In his closing remarks, he stated: “2022, if you walk well with God, you will be blessed. There will be marriage, it means the end time is almost here. The Bible says women will be given in marriage. Take good care of yourselves.”



