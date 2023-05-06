19
Menu
News

In politics, 1 + 1 is not 2; it can be more or less – Frimpong-Boateng explains

Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boa Prof. Kwabena Frompong-Boateng

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former minister of environment, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has compared his field of expertise, medicine; to his secondary area of interest which is politics.

He holds that there exists a fundamental difference between the two fields where medicine demands exactitude yet politics does not always do same and allows room for ‘manipulation.’

Frimpong-Boateng was speaking in an interview with UTV on May 5 when he made statements relating to the need to use merit instead of connections in matters to do with development.

“In my field of medicine, 1 + 1 is 2, in politics; 1 + 1 is 2 + x. X is unknown, it can be 0, it can be anything, it can be -4, in which case 1 + 1 will be -2.

“In politics, you can’t balance the equation, it is not that straightforward, sometimes you can balance it only when x is 0. But when x takes on a number other than 0, be it negative or positive, you cannot be sure,” he explained.

Asked to give further explanation, he retorted: “Let the viewers, journalists and the public at large decide or judge for themselves if 1 + 1 is indeed 2.”

“In medicine, you have to be right and truthful at all times…but in politics, it is not so…,” he stressed.

The neurosurgeon has been in the news headlines after a 2021 report he authored was leaked into the media, which content contained damning allegations against top government and party officials.

There is a groundswell for a formal probe into the report even though the presidency says it was not a formal report.

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: