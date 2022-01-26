In search of galamsey gold, money: Apiate woman returns to destroyed home

28-year-old Mary Akos speaks to TV3 reporters

Death and destruction as explosion rocks Apiate town

Cause of explosion was the detonation of mining explosives on a truck



Government has committed to rebuilding and supporting persons impacted



The losses continue to be counted at different levels a week after the mining explosives blast that rocked Apiate in the Western Region claiming lives and destroying property.



The stories of people recounting the loss of loved ones and of properties abound as well as that of people who sustained injuries and the lucky ones who have to deal with being only displaced.



One of those persons is 28-year-old Mary Akos who according to a TV3 report returned to her now destroyed home despite the place being declared a disaster zone.



She was there on a single mission, a search for gold and cash.

The gold in question is the product of her current job, illegal small-scale mining known as galamsey. She had been away working when the blast happen and it took her days to return to her former home.



In an interview with TV3 she said: “When we came looking for our things, we found nothing. My gold was in there, I do galamsey (illegal small-scale mining), so I came looking but could not find it.



“About one pound of gold. If I don’t get any help …. All my money together with my gold is in the house, if you don’t help me, it will be a hard situation,” she stated.



Like Akos, most displaced persons are currently being hosted at the St. Michael’s Parish Hall, Bogoso; the more prominent town close to Apiate.



According to the Ghana Police Service' situational report, the explosion happened around 1:25 pm on January 20, 2022, and involved a truck transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The impact of the motorcycle ramming into the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to burst into flames.

The motor rider has contradicted the Police’s account saying he was knocked down by a passenger vehicle.



14 lives have been lost as the government continues efforts to rebuild the town and provide the necessary support to the afflicted.



Watch video below:



