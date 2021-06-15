Incidents like James Town Bullion van attack will happen across Ghana – Aning

Head of the Department of Research at KAIPTC, Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning

The Head of the Department of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) Professor Emmanuel Kwesi Aning says incidents like the James Town Bullion Van attack will continue to happen across the country.

A police officer and a hawker were killed by suspected robbers on Monday during an attack on a Bullion Van. The officer was escorting the cash in a truck serving as Bullion Van.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday, Dr Aning said security keeps degenerating in the country.



“What happened yesterday is going to continue to happen across the country. The supposed bullion vans are only pick-up trucks. They are ordinary vehicles masquerading as bullion vans. It’s not surprising. It will get worse because the correlation between crime, arrest, and prosecution is not a positive one,” he said.



He called for immediate review of security measures to stem the tide of attacks in the country.



“Look, on top of the IGP is also the Police Council. There are multiple levels at which institutional oversight and control need to kick in. These criminals are smart. They’ve seen the masquerading going on so been embolden over time.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has told banks in the country to acquire fortified armoured vehicles to cart cash across the country by June ending or have the police withdraw their escort duties for them.



A statement signed by the Public Affairs Director of the Service Supt. Sheila Abeyie-Buckman, the IGP urged Ghanaians to provide information on the suspects as investigations are ongoing.







Meanwhile, a statement by the Bank of Ghana last year, gave the association of bankers until 2023 to procure the appropriate vehicle for bulk cash transfer.



