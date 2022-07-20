Incompetence led Mahama to IMF; but global crisis forced Akufo-Addo there – Kamal Deen

Abdul Kamal Deen

A Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abdul Kamal Deen has said that the factors that compelled President Akufo-Addo to seek International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout are different from what occurred during former President John Mahama’s regime.

According to him, unlike President Akufo-Addo who is being pushed to go for IMF bailout because of global crises likes Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine war, former President Mahama had to go for the bailout because of his sheer mismanageent of the economy.



Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Tuesday, July 19, he admitted that the Akufo-Addo administration previously stated that it was not going to seek support from the Fund but has been compelled by global economic forces to do so.



“What got us to go to IMF after Senchi under Mahama? The factors that got us to go to IMF today, were they the same then? No,” he said.

He added that “gross incompetence, to the extent that [John Mahama] himself said he had assumed the status of a dead goat. Dumso occurred because of their abysmal performance.”



The NPP communicator blamed John Mahama for destroying the great economy bequethed him by the late Prof Mills and subsequently running to IMF for help.



Kamal Deen made these remarks as a rebuttal to Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Murtala Mohammed accusation that the Akufo-Addo administration is seeking for IMF bailout because of gross mismanagement of the economy.