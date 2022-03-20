Incompetent NDC wants NPP to also go to IMF – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said the National Democratic Congress(NDC) does not mean well for the people of Ghana.

It could be remembered that MyNewsGh.com reported that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko had sparked a debate on whether Ghanaians want to accept e-levy or go to IMF for loan to run the country.



“2022 began without the usual $3bn injection of Eurobond cash. Govt’s post-COVID recovery GhanaCARES programme hinged partly on an E-levy which Parliament may not even OK. There should be a national debate: do we want IMF or E-Levy or both or none? Tough decisions confront Ghana,” he said in a tweet.



Reacting to the reactions to his earlier tweet, Gabby Otchere-Darko indicated that from the look of things, it’s clear the NDC does not mean well for Ghana.

He says as they went to the IMF for support that led to various restrictions including a ban on employment, they want Ghana to go back to the IMF.



To him, the people of Ghana have a choice to decide to accept the e-levy which will be used to fund the 2022 budget for the country to be run smoothly.



“Not sure why NDC blowing a fuse over my harmless call for debate on the consequences of their members rejecting govt’s policy to fund the very budget the House has approved. Trust me, they don’t mean well. They went to IMF when there was no Covid and want to force same on NPP,” he said.