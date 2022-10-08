Increase NHIS levy to cover breast cancer treatment - Government charged

Alhaji Alhab Issa

Source: Aba Asamoah, Contributor

The Deputy Head of the Ahmadiyya Mission of Ghana, Alhaji Alhab Issa, has appealed to the government to increase the National Health Insurance Scheme levy to cover the cost of breast cancer treatment.

Currently, treatment for breast cancer is not fully covered by the insurance scheme.



Speaking at the launch of Meena Breast Cancer Awareness Project, Alhaji Issa added that “Increase the NHIS levy to have enough money to cover breast cancer treatment at least 0.5% of the levy should be allocated to it”.



On his part, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng noted that the yearly advocacy for the disease is not producing the desired results as many victims are taken by surprise.



“The disease breaks families apart. The cost of treatment involved is huge and the chance of survival of a patient is narrow so we have to fight breast cancer every day and not only in October. The yearly advocacy is not sustainable,” he said.



Mr. Kwarteng said, apart from the advocacy, breast cancer patients would also be supported financially to undergo treatment under the project.

“We would go to female prisons, villages, towns to drum home the advocacy to do early examination and screening of the breast. The project would be run alongside CCF’s Health Check Series to support patients undergoing treatment,” he noted.



Appealing to all well-meaning Ghanaians and the donor community, Mr. Kwarteng asked for support



“I am going to do this till I depart this earth.” he pledged.



The ‘Meena Breast Cancer Awareness’ project was launched yesterday, October 6 in Accra in memory of Mrs Amina Oppong Kwarteng who died of cancer in July,2022.