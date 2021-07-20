Increase in robberies, murder cases alarming - Group

Criminals should not be allowed to take over the country

A group called Advocates for Good Governance and Proper Democracy has raised concerns over the increasing rate of crime and murder across the country.

The group says the situation is a threat to peace, stability and economic growth, hence, the security agencies must be up and doing.



David Opoku Boahen, Executive Director of the group, speaking on 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM stated that, Ghanaians are not safe and it would be best if the Police deal ruthlessly with these criminals.



He admonished the Police to adopt new ways of fighting crime because crime is getting sophisticated.

"For how long should we sit down and allow people to be killed. You wake up and hear someone has been murdered, and this is increasing, yet, we see nothing happening. It has created fear and panic, and we need the security agencies to deal with the matter,” he admonished.



He further asked for intensified patrols across the nation with a joint Police and Military Force to deal with robberies and other high crimes.



"We have to protect and preserve the peace and stability of Ghana. We have nowhere else to go if we allow criminals to take over the country,” he added.