Increase students loan from GH¢3,000 to GH¢5,000 - NUGS

NUGS.png The increment will cushion students in the wake of the economic hardships in the country

Fri, 10 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is calling for an increment in the money paid to students as loans under the Students Loan Fund (SLF).

According to the association, there is a need for the loans given to students to support them in paying their fees to be increased from GH¢3000 to GH¢5000.

Master Denis Appiah Larbi, president of NUGS, made this call in reaction to the No Guarantor Loan Scheme launched by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Wednesday, June 9, 2022.

He spoke on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, June 10, 2022.

He said the increment would cushion students in the wake of the economic hardships in the country.

He argued that the loan must be increased in parity with the economic situation in the country.

“There is the need for an increment in the loan advanced to students because fees have been increased,” he stressed.

He appealed to the government to halt the interest on the loan until the beneficiaries completed their education.

Source: classfmonline.com
