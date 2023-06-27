Increasing enrolment did not diminish learning outcomes under free SHS – Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education

Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has lashed out at critics of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

Despite the unfavourable criticism, the Minister stated that the policy’s growth of enrollment has not jeopardised student learning outcomes.



He stated that the 2022 West African Senior Certificate Examination (WASCE) results demonstrate the government’s commitment to reforming the country’s education sector.



Dr. Adutwum remarked that the approach has yielded various outcomes during the opening of the 60th anniversary of Kumasi High School in the Ashanti Region.



One key accomplishment he highlighted was that the strategy increased enrolment and enhanced learning results.

“For all those who thought increasing enrolment at the high schools would diminish learning outcomes, I have news for you: increasing enrolment did not diminish learning outcomes, and if you doubt it, look at Kumasi High School.



“Go and look at the WAEC results, and it will tell you that we had the best learning outcomes in this country last year. In the last eight years, the best results were the 2022 results, but I don’t blame people who make that conjecture that things are bad because, around the world, countries that have increased enrollment always suffer.”



According to him, the government is committed to striking a balance between access and quality to ensure that Ghanaian students obtain a solid education that prepares them for the future.