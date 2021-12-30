Increasing patronage of Shisha harmful to teenagers - Substance Abuse Directorate, FDA

The intake of Shisha has some health implications

The intake of Shisha has become rampant among the youth, especially teenage girls. Shesha is made of tobacco mixed with different flavors. This has enabled producers to make more sales from the substance as people are under the notion that the flavors reduce the potency of the tobacco thereby causing them no harm. Teenage girls say they take in shisha because it tastes sweet and helps them to relax.

In an interview on GBC’s Uniiq Breakfast Drive, A Senior Regulatory Officer at the FDA’s Tobacco and substance Abuse Directorate, Mrs. Juliana Amankwa Marfo dispelled the motion saying ”Shisha is harmful”.

She outlined some of the health implications of substance, abuse especially intake of Shisha, indicating that it can cause ”serious health defects”