Incredible are NDC’s assertions against me – Attorney General

Attorney General and Minister of Jusstice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney General (AG) Godfred Yeboah-Dame has called on the general public to disregard allegations made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party against him.

According to the AG who doubles as the Minister for Justice, the NDC’s claim that he is helping to cover up galamsey activities perpetrated by people in the ruling New Patriotic Party government lacks credibility.



In his rebuttal, Mr Dame stated that he considers it “ironic for the NDC, whose record in the fight against Galamsey can be described at best, as wretched and miserable, to mount personal attacks on me for the brave efforts in the fight against Galamsey.”

He added, “In spite of a multitude of allegations and invectives spewed on me by the Communications Officer of the NDC, not a single piece of evidence was furnished by the NDC in proof of any allegation made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng against any person named in his report. The entire NDC’s press conference was, in point of fact, vitiated by a fraudulent attempt at explaining their orchestrated lies and abuses against me, as they are wont to do.



“I respectfully urge the public to utterly disregard the discredited assertions of the NDC as unmeritorious and lacking any form of credibility. It is the height of injustice to prosecute people for crimes when there is no evidence. It is for this reason that the Office of Attorney General did not prosecute either Prof. Frimpong-Boateng or his son, Jojo Frimpong-Boateng, in the face of allegations by the Adansiman Progressive Association that they were seriously engaged in Galamsey,” the statement issued on Wednesday, 18 October 2023, added.