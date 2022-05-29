Incumbency suffers rejection in NPP Western North delegates conference

NPP flag

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Western North Region, have voted against some incumbent executives in the just-ended regional election.

They elected a new chairman, Mr Benjamin Armah, who polled 105 votes to defeat the incumbent, Mr William Benjamin Assuah, who had 94 votes.



Mr Eric Theophilus Tandoh, the first Vice-Chairman, maintained his position with 111 votes, while his two competitors, Mr Matthew Asante, and Madam Victoria Owusu Fuachi, lost with 86 and two votes respectively.



The incumbent second Vice Chairman, Mr Ernest Nkrumah secured 122 votes to beat his only contender, Madam Janet Amankwah, who polled 77.



The Nasara coordinator, Alhaji Alhasan Abdul Rahman, who is the incumbent lost to Mr Abubakar Yanus and he polled 85 votes while Alhaji Rahman and Mr Abdul Mumien Mohammed obtained 56 and 58 votes each.



Mr John Amokye had 100 votes to defeat the incumbent treasurer, Madam Gifty Adu Ankamah, who polled 99 votes and the incumbent organizer, Mr Samuel Adu Agyei lost with 76 votes to Mr Nyame Mcdaniel, who secured 122 votes.

For the secretary position, Mr Samuel Kofi Abiaw, the incumbent was defeated by Mr Felix Foster Ackah with 101 votes and while he had 98 votes, the assistant secretary, Mr Alex Kwadwo Monney managed to maintain his position with 113 votes and Mr Francis Kwaku Afanyo also had 85 votes.



Madam Golly Antwi Boasiako, incumbent women organizer conquered her four opponents with 99 votes while Madam Juliana Aidoo polled, 55, Madam Janet Danso had six, Madam Ruth Akosua Mintah, 22 and Nana Yaa Appiah, 25 votes each.



The incumbent Youth organizer, Mr Gabriel Dor, polled 86 votes to maintain his position while Mr Tweneboah Akwasi Afriyie and Mr Gabriel Anokye, who competed with him lost 74 and 45 votes respectively.



The chairman-elect, Mr Benjamin Armah, expressed gratitude to the delegates for the opportunity to serve the party and pledged to work closely with all the NPP members to help the party maintain the party for the third term in government.



All 199 delegates from nine constituencies in the Western North region participated in the election held on Friday.