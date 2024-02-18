Incumbent Asante Mampong NPP MP re-elected as PC

NPP incumbent Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong Constituency, Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament for the Asante Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti region, Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong has been re-elected as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the December 7 general election.

The Asante Mampong constituency parliamentary primary was suspended over a court injunction placed on the election challenging the credibility of the constituency album to be used for the election held on 27th January 2024 across the country.



The parties last week resolved the issue in court through the intervention of the party’s general secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah and fixed the election date on 17th February 2024.



The close contest was between former Ashanti Regional Communications Director Denis Kwakwa and the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

After the contest, the incumbent MP comfortably secured 555 while his contender Denis Kwakwa managed 167 out of the 727 total votes cast, with 5 votes rejected.



The former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer was tipped as the favourite to win the election.