Indecent dressing in my community very worrying- Bilinmonsa

The divisional chief of Billinmonsa a farming community in the Builsa north Municipality of the upper east region, Nab Atong Kofi has noticed with great concern of the various Indecent dressing styles among the youth in his community.

The chief said some of dressing among the youth are unacceptable in the area and it against culture.



"I have noticed that some of the youth in my community are now dressing in uncultured ways in public places which is very strange to some of us in the community", he noted.



He said some married women and young ladies in the community have also joined the Indecent dressing with different styles of dressing which would left some parts of of their bodies uncovered and it is bad example for the young ones.



The chief observed that indecent dressing had made many ladies become victims of rape and sexual harassment from men.

He, however, advised parents to check the type of dresses their daughters put on before going to any public event.



He also urged governments to enact laws that would serve as a punishment for anybody caught dressing offensively.



The chief said this during a community forum held in his community organized by (NABOCADO) a non governmental organization (NGO) operating in the upper east region.