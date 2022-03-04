27
Independence Day march: Stop parading kids under scorching sun – Kofi Bentil

Independence Day Match By School Children File Photo: School children marching during an Independence Day celebration

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana attains 65 years since attaining independence

cape Coast Stadium to host 2022 Independence Day celebrations

Akufo-Addo to speak on Ghana's success and failures

Senior Vice President of Imani Ghana, Kofi Bentil, has raised concerns regarding the treatment of school children during Independence Day celebrations.

As has become the norm over the years, school children who attend Independence Day marches line-up at parade grounds along with members of the different law enforcement agencies.

Some of the students, who are left standing in the sun for the duration of the parade have often fainted some having to be rushed to nearby hospitals to receive treatment.

With this year’s 6th March event taking place coming Sunday in Cape Coast, Bentil wants such abuse of children to end.

“I sincerely hope we have matured beyond lining kids in the sun to march in the name of Independence Day! Can we avoid abusing kids this 6th March please !!!” he posted on his Facebook wall.

This year’s 65th Independence Day anniversary will be held at the Cape Coast Sports stadium under the theme “Working Together, Bouncing Back Better."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
