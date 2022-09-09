Independent body must probe missing excavators- Derek Oduro

A missing excavator | File photo

Former Deputy Minister of Defence, Major (RTD) Derek Oduro, has urged the Police Administration to deploy an independent body to probe the missing excavators issue at Ellembelle.

He was of the view that there were some inconsistencies with the account given by the DCE and that of the police, hence the advice.



The Police through days of intelligence operations on Tuesday, 6th September, 2022 retrieved one of the excavators that was reported missing from Ellembelle.



A team of operations and intelligence officers working day and night discovered the missing excavator several kilometres into a forest within the Ellembelle District.



While the team of police officers were escorting the excavator to Takoradi, at the Axim Junction, the DCE of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo allegedly organised and led some thugs to attack the police and obstruct the operation.



The DCE and three others were therefore arrested accordingly.

In a latest development, the police said as part of the ongoing investigation into the Ellembelle excavators, it has arrested five Chinese suspects for their involvement in the case.



“As investigation continues, we would like to assure the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaians and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the Police stated.



Meanwhile, it noted that the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Mr. Kwasi Bonzo has been granted police enquiry bail.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro, said, “The excavators are missing and the DCE is pointing fingers at the Police and the Police is also pointing fingers at the DCE. Looking at where it has gotten to, the DCE does not stay in the Police station and so if the excavators got to the Police station and they have left, then who took them away from the station?”



He added that, “If for instance Zoomlion said the excavators belonged to them and they rented it but they were wrongly arrested, then it is only investigations that will reveal the truth. It should not be that the Police at the same station at Ellembelle are the ones going to do the investigations. It should an independent body, even if it is the police, it has to be an independent police committee.”