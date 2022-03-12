Independent body needed to probe bullion van robberies – Security Analyst

Security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (retired)

Police officers involved in bullion van robberies

Analyst calls on IGP to sanitize police service



Forensic investigation necessary for probe into bullion van robberies



Security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (retired), has said that an independent body needs to be set to probe the recent discovery of some police officers in bullion van robberies in the country.



On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Ghana Police Service announced that they have killed two officers and arrested four others linked with bullion van robberies in the country.



The four police officers have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



Colonel Abogye, speaking on Asaase Radio said, “We need an independent police complaint body and with particular reference to this case, we need an independent body… Besides that, we need forensic investigation to try and establish the scope; how wide, how big, how deep, this network is within the Ghana Police Service.”

“If we can do that, then we would have first of all solved the problem of preventing criminals from entering the service because these are the criminals who anecdotally in certain instances have rented their weapons to criminals.”



He continued saying, "They are the same ones, who will take their weapons and go and kill. There are many instances that we can relate to; somewhere around the Ashanti Region, police officers go and kill civilians and plant evidence on them and say they are criminals.”



He, however, called on Ghanaians to help the Inspector General of Police in sanitising the police service.



Five suspects including four police officers and one civilian - Albert Ofosu and Affisu Yaro Ibrahim have been charged with an attempt to commit a crime and robbery whiles Richard Boadu, Razak Alhassan and Rabiu Jambedu – have been charged with abetment of crime and robbery.



The five were picked up at a hideout after a police intelligence-led raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman on Tuesday 8 March.