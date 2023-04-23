Independent journalism is threatened also by journalists themselves – Media Report

File photo

Source: GNA

The 2023 Edition of the State of the Ghanaian Media Report has revealed that independent journalism is threatened also by journalists themselves due to their inability to relate role concepts to performance.

The study, which was recently launched in Accra, examines the interplay between Ghanaian journalists’ role and actual performance and strives to discover mediating factors that promote or inhibit journalists’ ability to practice their craft.



The State of the Ghanaian Media Report is based on research conducted by the Department of Communication Studies (DCS), University of Ghana (UG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa, with funding support from the College of Education, UG, and the American Embassy.



A chapter of the report, titled: “Media Freedom and Professional Journalism Practices”, which was jointly authored by Dr Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoo of the DCS and Dr Lucky Emeka Umejei, a researcher, sought to discover mediating factors that promote or inhibit journalists’ ability to practice their craft based on the conception of their professional roles.



“We found that, fundamentally, there is broad agreement on the principles and norms of journalism among the editors. They had a clear understanding of their position in society and the various roles they have been mandated to perform,” it stated.



“The editors were positively disposed towards performing their professional roles. Typically, they saw themselves performing complementary roles as both watchdogs of society and as collaborators on the nation building agenda.”



The report reiterated that the past 30 years of democratic governance in Ghana had been crucial times for professional journalism practice.

It said re-democratisation in the early 1990s resulted in constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, including freedom of expression, media independence, and an expanded space for professional journalism development and practice.



However, over time, journalism in Ghana had been under constant scrutiny for unprofessional and irresponsible practices, and the role of journalists in a democracy questioned as a result.



It indicated that while journalists tended to appropriate the watchdog function of the media, circumstances could compel them to switch roles to the nation building or collaborative mode considered important for national cohesion and progress.



However, it would appear that there existed a disconnect between role conception and performance; these were attributed to ownership factors, journalistic routines, gatekeeper influences as well as advertiser influences.



Ethical breaches such as one-sided reportage, and failure to verify news were major challenges to professional practice.



It said although editors would not consciously engage in the dissemination of fake news and misinformation, the evidence suggested that they could become unintentional agents of misinformation and the spread of fake news given their tendency to rely on social media and internet sources without verification.

Touching on improving journalism standards, the report said the editors were desirous of changing the poor image of journalism and improving professional standards.



The report said self-regulatory and regulatory documents such as the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) Code of Ethics and the National Media Commission (NMC) Guidelines for local language broadcasting as well as the Broadcasting Standards were useful for maintaining professional standards.



Ironically, an editor interviewed said he was unaware of the NMC documents but blamed the Commissions for not encouraging professional practice and improving standards.



Concerning role conception and performance of the media, the report said there was a unanimous agreement that the fundamental roles of the media are to inform, educate and entertain. Beyond these, journalists are guided by public interest values that the media is supposed to serve.



It noted that these include the watchdog or monitorial role and the nation building or collaborative role.