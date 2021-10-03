Indian Community in Ghana commemorates Ghandi’s 152 years anniversary

The celebration was climaxed by a walk at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence

Source: GNA

The Indian Community in Ghana has commemorated the 152 years anniversary of Mohandas Mahatma Gandhi, former leader of the campaign of India’s independence, with a peace walk in Accra to signify the peace-loving nature of Gandhi.

The walk, dubbed: “Gandhi Jayanti 2021,” marks the International Day of non-violence instituted by the United Nations to celebrate the virtues of tolerance and togetherness expounded by the former leader, who met a violent end.



Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist, who employed non-violent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India’s independence from British rule and in turn inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.



The walk was climaxed at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, where wreaths were laid beneath the statue of the Leader.



Mr Sugandh Rajaram, India High Commissioner to Ghana, said the day was significant and offered lessons on peaceful coexistence among humanity.



He said Gandhi was a proponent of peaceful living and togetherness, as such the day was to help incorporate those virtues in everyday living.

“Today is an important day for humanity. Mahatma is worth celebrating due to his values and service to humanity,” he said.



Mr Rajaram said the virtues were significant today, as it was yesteryears, to make the world a better place to live.



Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, the Director-General, Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, extolled the virtues of Gandhi, saying; “That should inspire us always do the right thing.”



He said Ghana also joined the world to celebrate Gandhi and his virtues of peace and togetherness to show the mutual friendship and partnership between Ghana and India.



He said India had supported Ghana in many ways including the establishment of the Centre, which was leading innovation in ICT in the country.