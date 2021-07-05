Indian Coronavirus strain: Situation will be disastrous in Ghana - Noguchi Doctor

There is a new strain of coronavirus in Ghana

Immunologist and a Research Fellow with the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Kwadwo Asamoah Kusi, says it is good news that people who have contracted the Delta strain COVID-19 virus are not severely sick.

He, however, warns that if we do not take precautionary measures against the spread of the strain, the situation will be disastrous for us.



On the Happy Morning Show with host Samuel Eshun, Dr. Kwadwo Asamoah Kusi shared: “We should be concerned as a country considering the effects that the Delta strain has had on some countries like India and other countries where the strain exists. In the first instance of the first COVID-19 strain, we had a mild effect compared to other countries.



But I believe the mild effects we are experiencing are all based on luck. But as a country, we need to put measures in place that will put an end to this because we cannot continue living on luck”.



The Ghana Health Service has confirmed an outbreak of the highly transmissible COVID-19 strain, Delta variant, in a Senior High School in Accra.

The Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, indicated that the affected students were mostly asymptomatic and are responding to treatment.



The Delta variant, which originated from India, was initially said to have been contained at the Kotoka International Airport after it was detected among some travellers.



Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,619 with 796 deaths.