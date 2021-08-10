Indian High Commissioner eulogises Upper East journalists

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram

Source: GNA

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram, has heaped praises on journalists in the Upper East Region for their development oriented work and commitment to the progress of the Region.

He said the Region had very vibrant journalists who were interested in the development and progress of the people of the Upper East Region, “Their concern is about the development of the Region.”



The High Commissioner said this when he paid a courtesy call on Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister on arrival in the Region to begin a three-day visit.



“On arrival, I met more than 20 journalists, very vibrant media people here. They are really enquiring to know about our relationship, what can be done.



“I am very happy that the media here are so much engrossed in the development aspect of the Region. I must compliment you that you have got such vibrant media here,” Mr Rajaram said.



He further commended the people of the Region for the warm welcome he received on arrival. “Very beautiful, warm, lovely and appreciative people, I visited the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) Ura Radio and was well received. People were interested to know what India is doing,” he said.



Mr Rajaram said India had achieved a lot over the past 75 years of independence, and noted that India with a population of about 1.4 billion also had many challenges and had not risen to the highest level yet.

“We have a tough task to develop our country, but everybody is working in the right direction, our leadership is working very hard, now people all over the world recognise India.”



Mr Rajaram noted that even though India had not achieved much, its objective was to ensure that whatever it had, “Should be put to use by our brothers and sisters in Ghana, and for that matter every other friendly country in Africa.



“This is the spirit of cooperation, and I see that everyone here appreciates that,” The High Commissioner said.



While in the Region, Mr Rajaram would visit the Upper East Regional Hospital, the Navrongo Health Research Centre, the Tono Irrigation project, the Bolgatanga Technical University and meet with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce.



He would also visit some Agriculture Processing industries as well as tourists and cultural sites to familiarise himself with the kind of business climate the Region provided to enable him encourage Indian businesses to come to the Region.