Indiscipline, craze for quick cash by youth must be dealt with – Former Education Minister

Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Former Minister of Education

A former Minister of Education Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi has bemoaned the growing indiscipline among Ghanaian youth especially at the various basic and Senior High Schools (SHSs) in the country.

He is particularly worried about the development where teenagers have suddenly cultivated the habit of getting rich overnight thereby resorting to various rituals to achieve this ill-gotten wealth.



The Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has therefore challenged both parents and teachers to stop the blame game over who is responsible but come together and work towards reforming their wards said to be moving astray.



Speaking at the Mid-North Ghana Conference of the Adventist Men’s Ministry retreat for the Bono East Region, he admonished citizens to remain disciplined.



Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi is worried about the worrisome increase in indiscipline especially among young people and called for a communal approach for ensuring discipline. He asked parents and teachers to use joint efforts in enforcing discipline and advocated for the use of positive reinforcement to correct defiant wards.



“Parents and teachers must all keep watch over their wards because the current trend of events is worrying. Those days teachers were allowed to cane children for going wrong or as a way of disciplining them but the trends have changed. We all need to nurture them so that they can become responsible citizens".

"If we are not careful and take the matter seriously, we may be overwhelmed by the situation. Is it not mind-boggling that a 12-year-old could pursue an ambition of getting rich overnight and subsequently go to kill in pursuit of that evil agenda”, he asked



He reiterated the need for a joint effort through the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in dealing with this canker that has bedeviled the country in order to nurture responsible children to take up the mantle of leadership in the future.



Meanwhile, participants for the event were drawn from across the Bono East region to the Atebubu Senior High School



As a result, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi commended the Seventh Day Adventist church for their effort towards national development by providing schools, hospitals and other facilities in Ghana and appealed for continuous support for development.