Indiscipline in NPP is becoming scary – Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

Aspiring National Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, has expressed worry over the high level of indiscipline within the governing party.

He bemoaned the situation that had led to insult among the youth before the leadership of the party without any consideration.



While speaking on the Anopa Bofo morning show on Angel FM on Friday, May 13, 2022, the one time Education Minister identifies “indiscipline” to be hindering the party, a situation he described as disturbing.



“Indiscipline in the party is now scary… yes, how some of the youth talks to elderly people in the party does not amount respect. I will not say that it doesn’t require an elderly person to also respect younger ones [Vice Versa] but, for the youth, when they decide not to respect you, it becomes an overdose, especially with social media era.



“When someone from the NDC rain insults an NPP member, you will accept it as part of the game [Politics] because the President is even insulted but if there’s no respect inside the party, it worries,” Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani.



But, the former Dean at the Faculty of Science, University of Cape Coast, is adamant his vast experience on the political front will help avert the canker if given the chairmanship nod.



“Looking at the experience we’ve been through in the party and its tradition, and considering what is going on currently, I can help so that we fix some challenges within the party” the former Minister of Ports, Harbours and Railways said.

Again, he recalled incidents where the party’s office at Fomena in the Ashanti Region was painted in colors of the opposition NDC as well as the brouhaha that crept into the constituency elections recently, all of which are internal issues confronting the NPP.



While calling for peace and unity, Prof. Ameyaw-AKumfi, attributed the party’s internal wranglings to the cracks within the regions.



Asked about the motivation behind his ambition seeking to become NPP’s next Chairman, the academician noted that ‘it came through a dream’ having already weight his capabilities to offer the ruling party victory in 2024.



The race for the NPP National chairmanship position would be keenly contested by Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Kumi, former Director-General for State Interest and Government Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada, Aykoi Otoo, and Stephen Ayesu Ntim among others.



The National Patriotic Party delegate’s conference to elect their executive is slated for July 14 to July 16, 2022.