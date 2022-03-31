17
Menu
News

'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms

Kojo Kum Ambul Ebenezar Kojo Kum

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy has been passed by Parliament

The rate was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%

Ailing MP and Minister was in Parliament to vote for the Bill

The Majority in Parliament has debunked claims by the Minority that the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, was not present in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29 when the E-Levy was passed.

According to Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the records in Parliament captured the indisposed minister and MP as present and that he also voted for the E-Levy.

“Chieftaincy Minister was present in Parliament per the records," he said.

Afenyo-Markin added, “Pay attention to a ruling by Mr. Speaker, we are getting a bit confused as to this physical presence and you have come to Parliament, you are at the committee, you are doing this, you are doing that, I don’t want to get into that debate yet.

“But I can tell you that relying on the vote which we got today, his name did not register as absent. The records are clear.

“I have not heard of how he came, I have not been told how he came, I don’t want to respond to people’s claims of how he came. Whichever way he came is immaterial to me,” the Effutu lawmaker said in an interview on TV3.

The Minority in Parliament had indicated that the Majority did not have the required number of MPs in Parliament when the controversial E-Levy was approved.

They have therefore filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the approval of the E-Levy.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: