Individuals not motivated to report cases, trust and confidence in police low – Adib Saani

• Adib Saani has said that the citizens do not have enough trust in the police

• According to him, people are not encouraged to report criminal activities in their communities



• He has called on the Ghana Police Service to work on boosting public confidence



Security Analyst, Adib Saani has stated that the public does not have confidence in the Ghana Police Service, a situation he attributes to the lack of motivation.



According to Mr Saani, eyewitnesses to crimes are reluctant when it comes to reporting cases to the police. He added that individuals with information that can assist police investigations are not encouraged to do so for fear of being fished out by robbers.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he urged the Police service to embark on an exercise that will encourage civilians to freely report criminal activities in their communities.

He said: "A lot of these robbers are people who live in our communities, they are our neighbours, they are our friends, people we work with so if you have any reason to suspect that this person is involved in any activity, what is the motivation behind that person's ability to report the suspect to the police?"



Mr Saani who believes that it is the responsibility of the police officers to protect the identity of eyewitnesses added that “People are not motivated because the trust and confidence level in the police, especially by the citizenry, is not encouraging for people to be bold enough to report things that do not add up in their communities to the police."



He was speaking on the back of the recent highway robberies recorded in parts of the country.



Last week, an international journalist with Muslim TV (MTA International), Taalay Ahmed, was murdered on the Tamale-Buipe Road in a robbery attack.