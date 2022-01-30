Infertility: New Technology at KATH to assist couples without Children

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region is establishing an Artificial Reproductive Technology Department to assist couples with fertility challenges to have children.

The facility which is the first of its kind in a public health institution in Ghana is being funded from the hospital’s internally generated funds, IGF at a cost of GHC 450,000.



The equipment is expected to be commissioned by the end of March 2022.



KATH has already ordered the equipment for the facility from Britain at a cost of GHC 90,000. CEO of the Hospital, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso who disclosed this after inspecting some ongoing IGF projects at the Hospital said the establishment of the Department is long overdue as it will provide affordable services to clients.



Currently, KATH has dispatched a team to South Africa to be trained to manage the facility to meet international standards.



GBC’s Thomas Nsowah-Adjei reports that among the facilities inspected by the CEO include the Dialysis Center, hostel to accommodate relatives who are taking care of patients on admission at the Accident and Emergency centre as well at the Cleft Treatment and Training centre.



Dr. Owusu Danso commended the contractors for speeding up work without compromising on quality.

He was however concerned with the lack of available land space for expansion of infrastructure to manage cases.



”Some donors and philanthropists are ready to assist the hospital but the lack of space is a challenge”.



”Once again we appeal to the Committee established by the Asantehene to dialogue with the military to release a parcel of land being occupied by the soldiers for the hospital to expedite its work”.



According to the CEO, the hospital is collaborating with the private sector to construct a two storey-building to ease the challenges relatives whose wards are on admission at the hospital face.



The Hostel which is to be managed on a build, operate and transfer, BOT is about 90% complete.



It is expected to be ready for use by June 2023.