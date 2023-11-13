Infinix Mobility Limited announces mega partnership with Ghana’s music prodigy, Black Sherif

The collaboration between Infinix and Black Sherif is a celebration of technological excellence

Source: Infinix Mobility Limited

In an unprecedented alliance that’s set to shape the future of brand collaborations, Infinix Mobility Limited has unveiled a mega partnership with the dynamic Ghanaian music star Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, famously known as Black Sherif. This one-year agreement heralds a union of shared ambitions and spirited energy between the leading technology firm and the music phenomenon.

Renowned for its youthful vibrancy, Infinix has consistently been at the vanguard of merging technology with youth culture. Its smartphones are not merely gadgets; they’re fashion statements, embodiments of innovation, and accessible gateways to the future. Black Sherif's meteoric rise in the Afrobeat and Trap arenas stands as a beacon of raw talent and passion, qualities that resonate with Infinix’s core principles. His lyrical depth and chart-topping anthems resonate deeply with a generation that seeks to overcome challenges and forge its own path, mirroring Infinix's dedication to empowering the youth with technology that amplifies their potential.



The collaboration between Infinix and Black Sherif is a celebration of technological excellence and cultural richness. This strategic alliance is poised to launch a series of cutting-edge campaigns, leveraging Black Sherif's creative flair alongside Infinix's technological prowess. It’s a synergy designed to set trends and empower the youth, aligning with the digital era's rapid evolution and the aspirations it ignites among its most dynamic consumers.



The announcement of this partnership also marks a seminal moment for Infinix, reinforcing its pioneering role in forging connections with cultural icons to enhance and broadcast its message to a global audience.





Black Sherif shared his enthusiasm for this new partnership, “I am thrilled about this partnership. I'm confident that the coming weeks and months will lift both Infinix and the Blacko tribe to greater heights. We're more than just partners; we're family, set to achieve incredible feats together.”



For fans of both Blacko and Infinix, this announcement is a beacon of exciting things to come. The stage is set, and the world is watching as this collaboration gears up to take the market by storm.