Infographic: Highlights from Akufo-Addo's 28th COVID-19 address

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 27, 2022, addressed the nation on measures taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Delivering his 28th COVID-19 update, the president eased some restrictions which were initially instituted at the height of the pandemic while at the same time announcing new measures to contain the pandemic.

Some key highlights of the address include the lifting of the mandatory wearing of the nose or face masks and scrapping of PCR test for vaccinated travellers arriving in the country through the Kotoka International Airport.

Others include the reopening of the country’s land and sea borders and all outdoor and indoor events free to operate at full capacity but with the condition that participants are fully vaccinated.

All the measures announced by President Akufo-Addo are effective from today March 28, 2022.

