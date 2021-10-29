Information Minister hosts LISTEN UP with young entrepreneurs on Twitter

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Source: Peace FM

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will on Sunday, October 31, 2021, host a live audio conversation on Twitter Spaces with young entrepreneurs to take feedback and inputs from them that will inform government policy directions as it prepares to present the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament in a fortnight time.

Dubbed “#ListenUp”, the Spaces is the first of its kind and will feature a host of young entrepreneurs coming together in a virtual space to deliberate around entrepreneurship, its prospects and how to resolve bottlenecks in business creation.



This follows an ongoing national conversation triggered by comments passed by the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta during a recent graduation ceremony at the UPSA that the government’s payroll is full.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah who is himself an avid Twitter user will through his Twitter handle (@konkrumah) join young entrepreneurs to take inputs from them that will feed into government policy decisions for the future.



Listen Up is organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and is expected to be an occasional platform for deepening engagement particularly feedback from the Ghanaian people.