Information Ministry shortlists 258 Young Entrepreneurs for Amplify Project

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Amplified, a social marketing project by the Ministry of Information that seeks to highlight and promote young Ghanaian entrepreneurs has shortlisted 258 young entrepreneurs, Head of Social Media and Digital Innovation at the Ministry, Nathaniel Alpha has said.

According to him, the Ministry is impressed with the level of interest and enthusiasm that has greeted the program since it was launched on May 27, 2021, in Accra.



“Our focus in season one of the Project Amplified is to use the Ministry’s social media assets and that of some social media influencers to promote about 20 businesses, hence we estimated to receive about 100 requests from young entrepreneurs. However, having received 258 requests, we would have to increase the number we want to support this year,” he said.



A project committee made up of representatives from the Ministry Of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Information, and some partner bloggers and social media influencers are expected to select the first set of businesses that are to be amplified in phase one.



“From the request, we have received so far, it is clear that the young entrepreneurs are looking for opportunities to promote their businesses, and we at the Ministry of Information led by our Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is willing and ready to embark on this drive,” Nathaniel Alpha added.

The Ministry of Information will on Friday, June 11, 2021, air the first of series of videos that shows the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and the Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng visiting and interacting with young Ghanaian entrepreneurs in order to help them amplify their works to attract more patronage from Ghanaians.



Amplified is a social marketing project by the Ministry of Information that seeks to help young Ghanaians reach larger audiences with their entrepreneurial activities, social causes, and mentoring programs.



The Ministry believes that by amplifying the activities of young entrepreneurs, they can help them reach larger markets with their goods and services which is expected to increase demand for their products and profit margin as well.