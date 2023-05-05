3
Information ministry condemns attack on Dagbon FM’s presenter; calls on police to initiate probe

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah12121211345 Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Information has condemned the recent attack on a radio presenter at Dagbon FM in the Northern Region by a former regional communications officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dagbon FM presenter Sidiq Abubakari Gariba was attacked on live radio on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in what is said to have been perpetrated by one Hardi Pagazaa.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, May 4, 2023, the ministry said it is concerned about the heinous attack.

“The Ministry condemns the act and urges the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators.

Attacks on journalists should not be countenanced. Severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies is necessary to prevent copy-cat acts and maintain Ghana’s status in upholding press freedom.” Portions of the statement read.

The Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is said to have engaged the journalist in a telephone conversation and offered the support of the Ministry “if he will require any.”

