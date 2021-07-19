Infrastructure projects under NPP very poor - Twum-Barima

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Twum Barimah

A private legal practitioner, Alexander Twum Barimah, has said the New Patriotic Party ( NPP), administration has not done well in the area of infrastructure, stressing the erstwhile NDC government performed better than the NPP.

His comment follows the controversy surrounding the commissioning of the 4 tier Pokuase interchange which was officially opened to traffic on Friday, July 9, 2021, to link Pokuase Junction to Kumasi, Awoshie, Kwabenya, and Accra.



Twum-Barima said the claim by the NPP that they have built 3 interchanges in the country does not support the reality on the ground apart from copying NDC’s projects in their records.



Speaking on the Morning Update on TV XYZ, Twum-Barima stated, “as usual, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has turned the country’s development agenda into an exercise of comedy for dishonestly claiming that the infrastructure projects of Akufo Addo are matchless.”



The ex-police officer indicated that the Tema interchange, Pokuase, and Danquah interchanges are former President John Dramani Mahama’s projects which were commenced or had funding secured before NDC left power.

“This government has not contributed anything to all the interchanges we have. They came to meet funding for Pokuase interchange, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tema roundabout. They came to meet the project and must not take any credit,” he added.



“This government has gotten more revenue than any government since the fourth Republic. We can credit Kufour for numerous projects; same cannot be said about this administration” he affirmed.



He further explained, “there was a budget for the construction of the Suame Interchange, the railway line was promised from Nsawam to Koforidua till today nothing. The annoying thing is that the president asked the finance minister to promise the chiefs from Akyem Abuakwa of a dual carriage road till date, no show.”