Injuncting Assin North MP from holding office undemocratic – Amaliba

Lawyer Abraham Amaliba

The director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the ruling by the Supreme Court in the case involving the Assin North Member of Parliament as undemocratic.

According to Mr. Abraham Amaliba who is also a private legal practitioner, the court’s decision amounts to denying the Assin North Constituents representation in Parliament.



“Knowing that this is a matter of representation, the Supreme Court could have allowed the Member of Parliament to continue to represent the people while waiting for the determination of the matter.



“Now the way it is, the people of Assin North have effectively been denied of a representation in Parliament and this is not a democracy,” he said on 3 News monitored by Angelonline.com.gh.



He observed that the decision of the 7-member panel which was at odds, can be reviewed to favour Mr. James Gyakye Quayson provided lawyers for the legislator can make valid arguments to overturn the ruling.



“This is a 5-2 decision so it is possible to go for a review and if the review is able to put an impression on the minds of the judges, it could be turned around.”

He said the party and its legal team would confer later today Wednesday April 13, 2022, to weigh their options and take a decision on their next line of action in that regard.



The Supreme Court injuncted the embattled MP from holding office and appearing in Parliament until a final determination is made on the case filed against him on the constitutionality of his election as a law maker.



Mr. James Gyakye Quayson was accused of contesting the 2020 Parliamentary elections while still owing allegiance to Canada, a situation which was deemed contrary to Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution.



The case against him was filed by one Mr. Ankomah-Nimfah at the Cape Coast High Court on December 30, 2020.