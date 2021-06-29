Injured Ejura protestors receive treatment on the floor

•Ibrahim Mohammed was attacked by a mob on June 25, 2021

• He was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Hospital where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021



• Some youths took to the streets to protest against the attack on the resident who was a campaigner of #FixTheCountry



Ejura Sekyeredumase protestors who were shot by the military during a clash were rushed to a yet to be identified hospital for medical care.



In a video gone viral on social media sighted by GhanaWeb, two of the injured persons were seen lying on the floor.



One of them, who had plaster on his hand was seen receiving drip on the floor while the stand had been positioned beside him.



The other was wrapped in a cloth and is believed to be dead.

Another injured person per the video was in a blue plastic chair with his knee and thigh plastered.



Two other victims who had blood stains on their shirts were seen lying on a bed as some of the youths were there to company them.



Some youth in Ejura took to the streets to protest the death of a #FixTheCountry campaigner, Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Kaaka, on Monday, June 28, 2021.



The police personnel who arrived at the scene resorted to the use of water cannons to disperse the agitated crowd while the military shot into the crowd.



So far, 2 people have been confirmed dead and about 6 injured.



