Innocent blood spilled during 2020 election punishing Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi121212.jpeg Sammy Gyamfi

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi is linking Ghana’s current problems in the second term of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to punishment.

He believes God’s wrath is on the country for failing to investigate and punish people for killing citizens during the 2020 elections.

Sammy Gyamfi speaking on Nhyira FM said “the seed you sow is what you’ll reap. Ghana is under judgement because of the bad choices made by our leaders. These bad choices have nothing to do with finance and economic choices, it includes political choices.

"We got to the polls for an election and you kill eight Ghanaians, do you think you’ll go scot free? Their blood will be on your head. It will be a judgement for you.

"This country is under judgement that is why…look at our neighbouring countries, even Burkina Faso that the Military has taken over they are doing better than Ghana. Somalia, and Burundi are all having a buoyant economies comparatively.

"Since when did you hear that the Cedi is ranked the second worst currency after that of Sri Lanka which has sacked its President? This should tell you the country is under judgement and it’s because of our leaders and their bad choices which include overborrowing and overspending the country’s meagre resources. God has been angered,” he said on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

Ghana is currently seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country is going through trying economic times. The cedi is struggling against other currencies across the world.




Source: www.mynewsgh.com
