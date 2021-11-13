Innocent pragyia rider beaten to death over missing GH¢8,600

Source: Obuasi TV

A 43-year-old Ibrahim Amadu has lost his life in the most tragic situation at Kwameduakrom, a suburb of Obuasi East District in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

Amadu, a tricycle rider is said to have picked a passenger, one Madam Mary Sarfo who operates Cold Store at Tutuka now a suspect who left her bag allegedly containing GH¢8,600 in the tricycle.



Information provided by the deceased family indicates that upon seeing the bag the next hour, he handed it over to attendants of a filling station he parks the tricycle without any knowledge of its content.



It later emerged that the bag contains money and the owner was looking for it. Little did Amadu know that Suspect Mary Sarfo had hired thugs to beat him up for stealing her money.



On seeing him, four heavily built men from a hired taxi pounced on Amadu and beat him blue black without asking a word. Amadu, who at this point was losing breath, whispered to them where he left the bag and surprisingly



Although the money was intact, Amadu, unfortunately, couldn't survive the severe beatings and died 8 days later.

In an interview with ASP Dwamina Akenten, Obuasi Divisional Police Crime Officer, revealed that it has become an arduous task for the police to investigate the case because the family did not allow health authorities to conduct an autopsy on the body but rather went ahead to bury the deceased without their consent.



Mary Sarfo was arrested and granted bail by the Obuasi Police Command.



Amadu is a divorcee and left behind 6 children.



Below are the voices of deceased mother Ishatu Amadu, and the friend that Obuasi Tv had an interview with:



