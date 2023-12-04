Innovations in rehabilitation and adaptive technologies for spinal cord injury – Dr Simon Badu

File photo

Source: Dr Simon Badu, Contributor

As medical practitioners, we see firsthand how people with spinal cord injuries (SCIs) navigate life following their accident. These people are now able to regain their freedom and lead happy lives thanks in large part to the advancement of rehabilitation methods and assistive technologies.

Physical therapy was the only focus of rehabilitation until recently. Now, multidisciplinary approaches are used to address the holistic needs of individuals with spinal cord injuries. These methods seek to enhance independence and quality of life by addressing mental and emotional health in addition to physical healing.



Cutting-Edge Rehabilitation Techniques: The healing process has been completely transformed by advances in rehabilitation approaches. One noteworthy invention is Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES). This method increases muscle strength and facilitates movement by electrically stimulating paralyzed muscles. Furthermore, Activity-Based Therapy (ABT) emphasizes capacity-appropriate repeated workouts that support neuroplasticity and facilitate functional recovery.

Adaptable Technologies: Providing fresh freedom to those with SCI, the field of assistive devices and adaptable technologies has seen revolutionary advancements. Exoskeletons, like the EksoGT, promote mobility and independence by enabling people with paralysis of the lower limbs to stand and walk. Additionally, neuroprosthetics—such as the Brain-Computer Interface—allow users to operate computers or other equipment with brain impulses, providing them with greater autonomy.



To sum up, there has been a paradigm shift in the field of spinal cord injury rehabilitation, which presents new opportunities and hope. The combination of cutting-edge rehabilitation methods and technological advancements is redefining the parameters of recovery and giving people the ability to take control of their own stories and regain their freedom. As medical experts, we see firsthand these incredible changes and fight for continued funding and development in these areas to guarantee a better future for patients with spinal cord injuries.