4
Menu
News

Insecurity: Military juntas not doing any better than civilian govts - Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo In Mali ECOWAS Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo meets Mali coup leader Colonel Assimi Goita

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Africa suffers coup contagion

Most takeovers as a result of insecurity

ECOWAS condemns unconstitutional overthrows

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has observed that military juntas are not doing any better in terms of fighting the very terrorist threat, for which reason they have overthrown civilian governments.

He cited the specific case of Mali, where the recent coup wave in the West African sub region started.

Akufo-Addo, who is the current Chairman of regional bloc ECOWAS, emphasized the group's position on military interventions stating that it was convenient for people to assume that if the military takeover, there will be a quick fix on security.

"It is easier for people to come and say, well, you need soldiers to resolve issues if insecurity in the nation, we’ll see.

"The initial evidence doesn’t point to the fact that the military in office in Bamako is doing anything better about the insecurity and the fight against jihadists than the civilian government," he stressed.

He continued: "The most important thing, we have been through a cycle of coup in West Africa before. It isn’t as if this is a new phenomenon and it is because of that, that the regional body made it as a fundamental part of its culture that we will no longer tolerate unconstitutional changes of government.

"If people want to get into office, they should do so by persuading our people to vote for them," the ECOWAS chairman added.

West Africa has witnessed three successful coups in the last two years, twice in Mali and once in Guinea and Burkina Faso. An attempt was thwarted earlier this year in Guinea-Bissau.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: