Insecurity a major setback under all NPP governments – Solomon Nkansah

A National Organiser hopeful on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah has called on the government to improve upon the state of insecurity in the country.

He said the situation of insecurity has always been a setback under any NPP administration over the years.



“Everywhere there is insecurity staring innocent people in the face,” he said.



He made this observation while reacting to news of the murder of Daniel Abotsi Brempong, an NPP member by some assailants in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region.



Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on Accra 100.5 FM, he said the NPP seems to be struggling with maintaining law and order and security, especially under the watch of president Nana Akufo-Addo.

He called on the NPP to seek the needed expertise from the many NDC security top shots in the interest of nation-building.



He was of the view that whatever the NPP does in government the NDC will do better hence the party’s slogan “Better Ghana.”



He cited the introduction of the National Health Scheme by the NPP adding that when the NDC came into power in 2009, the scheme was a mutual one and subscribers could not use it outside the area of their registration.



“It was the NDC that improved the scheme and made it a nationwide scheme for people to access healthcare outside the area of their registration,” he stated.