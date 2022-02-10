'Insensitivity, poor judgment!'-Kwakye Ofosu reacts to Majority leader's E-levy birthday cake

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cutting the E-levy birthday cake

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celeberates 65th birthday

'Giant' E-levy cake used in celebrating Suame MP's birthday



Social media goes haywire over E-levy birthday cake



Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has criticized the Majority Leader for celebrating his birthday with a customized E-Levy cake.



According to him, such a display by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu amounts to a gross level of “insensitivity and poor judgment” on the back of opposition of the controversial levy.



In a post on his social media handle, Felix Kwakye Ofosu had a dig at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who was at the event and has also not spoken on the E-levy since the conversations started.



“E-Levy cake to mark Majority Leader, OKMB’s birthday with Head of the Economic Management Team at Large, Bawumia, in attendance. What a display of insensitivity and poor judgment!,” he tweeted on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Social media has been awash with pictures and videos from the Suame MP, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, birthday party.



What has particularly caught many social media users’ attention is the ‘giant’ all-green, six-part cake that spelled out the words, E-levy to mark the occasion.



Meanwhile, the minority caucus in parliament has also dismissed reports that a member of their side presented that cake to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Ningo Pramprah MP, Sam Nartey George in an interview on PM Express dared the majority leader to mention the name of the NDC MP who gave him the cake.



“Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame, I’m looking you in the face through the camera; Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Leader of Government Business, I dare you to the NDC MP who sent you the cake. If you can’t name it in 24 hours, the whole country will know you are a liar…,” Sam George said.



