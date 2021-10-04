Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp apps 'crash' throughout the world

Users of the platform have been reacting to the development

Users of social media platform, Facebook have their accounts shut out across the world in what is described as a 'crash'

Subsequently, many users of the messaging platforms, Whatsapp and Instagram have also been experiencing these glitches.



The glitch which occurred on October 4, 2021 has left many users in disarray as they are not able to access their accounts as at the time of filing this report.



Also, according to a New York Times report, many users of the three platforms have now turned to Twitter and other social media platforms to lament the outage.



It is unclear what the reasons for the crash and the cause of error messages were.



The three apps which are all owned by Facebook operate on what is called a shared infrastructure.



Meanwhile, shortly after the outage, one of the three social media platforms affected, WhatsApp took Twitter to clarify the outages.



"We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!," the messaging app wrote on Twitter.

Instagram also wrote, "Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown"



See some reactions from Twitter below:



Instagram down, Facebook down, WhatsApp down. You know who’s in-charge now? ???? pic.twitter.com/wlUEJCUP13 — MoomooAtiny_ (@MoomooAtiny_) October 4, 2021







When Instagram and Facebook are down... ???? pic.twitter.com/AypJEqT7fB — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 4, 2021







Instagram down. WhatsApp down. Facebook down. Twitter right now: pic.twitter.com/8dTjlSfzzH — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 4, 2021







IG down or something — Sean (@SeanReezy25) October 4, 2021







We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.



Thanks for your patience! — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021





I think Mark Zuckerberg threw a tantrum and is about to learn that neither he nor the rest of the world needs facebook, instagram, or whatsapp. It was\is a failed experiment. We do not "get along" online. — Clay The Rude Scot (@DilbertDonely) October 4, 2021

A great reminder that Facebook and Instagram should never be used as your organization’s only website. — Marc A. Pitman, CSP® (@marcapitman) October 4, 2021

Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021





