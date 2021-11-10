Install CCTV at beaches to check open defecation – Gov’t told

Open defecation at the beaches

The government has been told to install Closed-circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the various beaches in the country to help curb the menace of open defecation polluting the water bodies as well as the environment

Programmes Manager for S.I.D.AF, a non-profit making organization, Anthony Agee-kum who made the suggestion at the palace of the Omanhen of the Edina Traditional Area, said the tourism potential of Elmina won’t be fully harnessed if open defecation at the beaches isn’t curtailed.



He, therefore, appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive of KEEA, Hon. Solomon Ebo Appiah and the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Mrs Justina Marigold Assan to fix CCTV cameras at the beaches to help curb open defecation.



Meanwhile, S.I.D.AF which stands for Solve Incubate Deploy Africa, has donated several items and money to support the clean-up exercise in Elmina and has also built a toilet facility in the suburb of Bantuma.

He said “I wish to use this opportunity to suggest that CCTV cameras should be fixed at the beaches to help curb the menace of open defecation along the coast to boost our tourism potential.



“Whilst we fix these CCTV cameras at the beaches, it will also be very necessary for us to take steps to provide toilet facilities within the communities and S.I.D.AF has come to assist in this regard,” he added.