Instill act of discipline in youth – Committee

Inter Party Dialogue committee

Source: GNA

The Inter Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, has called on parents and guardians as well as other stakeholders to instill discipline in the youth to guard them against violent extremism in the country.

The Committee said it was incumbent on various stakeholders to inculcate discipline and spirit of patriotism in the youth to help maintain law, order and stability for accelerated development in the country.



The IPDC made the call at Kumbungu, during an Inter Party Dialogue Committee meeting, organized by the Kumbungu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



The meeting was to discuss possible issues that could breed violence and related activities, and devise strategies to prevent violent extremism in Ghana.



It formed part of the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project, funded by the European Union to amongst other things counter violent extremism in the country.



The Committee noted that peace and tranquility were paramount to achieving sustainable development in the country, adding, “the youth are the backbone of Ghana’s growth, hence, it is important that we instill discipline in them to help prevent them from engaging themselves in violent activities”.



Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Emmanuel Holortu, who made a presentation on, “Preventing Violent Extremism in Ghana”, asked participants to collaborate with the security agencies to promote peace and stability in their communities.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional NCCE Director, advised members of the public to be alert and vigilant and report suspicious characters in their communities to the security agencies for immediate action.



He said, “the nation’s security should be a concern to everyone, and we must all play our roles as active citizens to protect the country against any form of violence and terrorist activities”.



Madam Janet Ameseya, Kumbungu District Director of NCCE, said the meeting was to remind the members of the Committee on their roles, and empower them with mechanisms in ensuring sustainable peace in the District.



She encouraged them to impart the knowledge they had acquired to other members in their communities to help achieve the desired results.



Reverend David A. Zakaria, the IPDC Chairman, expressed gratitude to the NCCE for the meeting, and said they would champion the advocacy against violent activities to ensure the people live in peace and harmony in their communities.