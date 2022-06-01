Institute sanitary pads banks in schools, work places - NYWE proposes

File photo of a sanitary pad bank

The Network for Young Women Empowerment, NYWE, has called for the establishment of sanitary pad banks in schools, institutions, and organizations to cater for the menstrual health of girls and women.

Speaking to the media Saturday, May 28, 2022, on the sidelines of an event organized by the outfit to observe the Menstrual Hygiene Day which comes off every May 28, Chairperson of NYWE, Ms. Ida Nakaar, said it was high time such facilities were provided in educational institutions as well as workplaces to safeguard their welfare.



She intimated that "I remember last year in some of our outreaches we did in some of our districts, our advocacy or our message was calling on Districts and Municipal Assemblies to try as much as possible to create (sanitary) pad banks in the various schools that we have. We saw in the recent research that has been done by the (Upper West) Regional Youth Parliament that says 83% of girls in the Wa East get pregnant just because of accessing sanitary pads, so teenage pregnancy is one of them. So what we're saying is this, we know there is poverty but let's not allow the concentration be on the disposable sanitary pads. There are reusable sanitary pads that we have in the system."



She expressed dismay at the failure of institutions and organizations to provide menstrual facilities at their workplaces to cater for their menstruating workers.



She indicated the difficulty most women go through during their menstrual cycles wondering how their employers still expect to get from them their optimum best without the provisions of such facilities.



"It is like institutions and organizations and even government institutions are not seeing the relevance of menstrual hygiene. Because at times you go to a workplace, and there are no facilities for you. And when you're bleeding and you want to change your pad, or you want a place to rest. At times, menstruation comes with a lot of pains its a whole mood on its own. And if the facilities are not there, how then are you productive during menstruation?" she lamented.



This year's edition of the Menstrual Hygiene Day was commemorated in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West region where over 40 young girls were sensitised on menstrual hygiene and the age-old myths surrounding the occurrence.

Each of the girls took home three sanitary pads to cover for their next three months' cycles.



The Chairperson of the organization, Ms. Ida Nakaar did not fathom why people should shy away from talking about menstruation. It is her belief people should feel free to talk about it since it is an occurrence that is experienced by every girl or woman adding, it gives true meaning to the person for being a woman.



She rubbished the many myths surrounding menstruation which may still be held by many out there.



"You know growing up, there is a whole lot of perceptions about menstruation. Here in the region, you would hear people say that in some communities, you would hear them talk about the fact that you cannot bathe warm water when you're menstruating, you cannot eat eggs, and you cannot even cook because you're considered to be a dirty person when you're menstruating. All these things are myths. There is no scientific proof or research backing it. They are all just myths. So we're trying to let them understand that all these things are myths. It's a natural thing.It's good to menstruate. It makes you a woman. It makes you whole. It is not our fault that we menstruate. That's how God made us, that's our biological making."



"So all these things that you cannot eat egg, you are dirty, you cannot cook, you cannot bathe warm water and all those things are just myths that people are saying. They are not true. So being a woman you have to go through it. It's a cycle you have to go through. It's part of our biological make-up," she explained.