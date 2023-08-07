Insufficient dialysis treatment facilities in Ghana calls for serious attention – Dr. Acquaah-Arhin

The re-opened dialysis unit

The Medical Coordinator of Family Health Hospital (FHH), Dr. Rebecca Acquaah-Arhin, has expressed concern about insufficient dialysis treatment facilities in Ghana.

According to her, the issue of insufficient dialysis treatment facilities needs more attention, judging from the huge number of kidney cases recorded recently.



Kidney dialysis is the process of removing excess water and toxins from the blood of people whose kidneys are unable to perform these functions adequately due to kidney disease or complications arising from other medical conditions.



Unfortunately, kidney disease is on the rise, so more and more people require dialysis services, but facilities to provide such services are almost non-existent.



Dr. Acquaah-Arhin made this observation at the re-opening of the newly refurbished Family Health Hospital Renal Dialysis Unit.



The newly refurbished Dialysis unit has been upgraded with six ultra-modern dialyzers to provide optimum haemodialysis for clients in a relaxing and comfortable environment.

Located within the premises of the Family Health University College (FHUC), the unit has modern essential life support equipment, which includes monitor defibrillators for managing emergencies and a dedicated dialysis water purification plant.



The Medical Coordinator of FHH further explained that the Management of the hospital decided to embark on such massive upgrades and expansions of its facilities to world-class standards.



“With our avowed commitment to deliver comprehensive healthcare services to Ghanaians, it’s in the right direction to invest heavily in both infrastructure and modern machinery to serve our clients better,” she reiterated.



In his address, the Founder and President of FHUC, Prof. Enyonam Kwawukume, tasked the staff to deliver excellent professional services to all clients at the Renal Dialysis Unit and the entire Family Health Hospital. He reminded them to be empathetic at all times while maintaining high ethical standards.



According to Prof. Kwawukume, the vision to have a Dialysis Unit at the Hospital had always been one of his key desires since most clients complained about financial challenges associated with their treatment elsewhere.

He reiterated the hospital’s commitment to providing comparatively affordable treatment for all patients with kidney-related problems who require such services.



“With years of experience in running the Dialysis Unit, and with expertly trained health professionals and technicians, clients can be assured of the best possible service. Dialysis is a minimally invasive process that lasts for a few hours per session.



Clients can usually go home the same day after the procedure. Management by dialysis is only done upon instruction by medical doctors. The FHH Dialysis Unit is open to the general public,” Prof. Kwawukume.



He is, therefore, entreating the public to learn more about kidney health and take the necessary precautions for prevention.