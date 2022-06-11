33
Menu
News

Insulting Togbe Afede for refunding GH¢365,000 worrying – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia Johnson New2021 Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia known popularly as Asiedu Nketia has questioned the logic behind condemning Togbe Afede XIV for returning state cash and praising a Taxi Driver who found someone’s money in his car and returned it.

According to him, the same people who hailed the taxi driver are the same people condemning Togbe Afede XIV who thought being paid exgratia for a part-time job was not the best and had to return it to the government.

He says it goes to confirm the perception that people have about state property and the need to loot and share because it’s not their private properties/

“The people who are insulting Togbe Afede went to pay money to that Taxi Driver who returned someone’s money. So what is the difference, between the money returned by the Taxi Driver to an individual citizen and someone who thinks he has been wrongfully paid and returns the money to the state? So they mean if you get someone’s money return it but if it’s state money spend it?” he questioned on Accra-based OKAY FM.

“It goes to the root of some people’s belief about state property and the fact that people who have the opportunity to rise onto the seat of governance should steal all they want so that if they are no more in power they can spend it,” he added.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You Overstepped - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Slams Adom-otchere
How This Man Became Ghana's Only Head Of State To Resign From Office 1
From Luxurious Private Jets To #Dropthatchamber How Okudzeto Ablakwa Has Kept Akufo-addo In Check
Paul Adom-otchere Breaks Silence On Taking Togbe Afede's Car For Wedding
Wakaso 3, Jordan Ayew 7 Rating Black Stars Players In 4-1 Defeat To Japan
Refrain From Your Divisive Acts, Apologise To Togbe – ‘Angry’ Ewe Group Warns Adom-otchere
Injunction Hits Nana Otuo Siriboe, Others Over Enstoolment Of New Juaben Omanhen
Why Should I Criticize Akufo-addo When I Have Access To Him - Adom-otchere
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Related Articles: